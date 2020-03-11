Debbie Jean Stallworth
April 27, 1953 - March 9, 2020
Byron, GA- Debbie Jean Stallworth (neé Harrison), 66, passed away at her home on March 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
There will be a Vigil Service at 5PM Friday, March 13th at Snow's Memorial Chapel, 746 Cherry Street, with visitation following at 5:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, at 11AM Saturday.
Debbie was born in Oregon but grew up in Tacoma, Washington, where she met her future husband of 37 years, Hugh. After their marriage, they relocated to Byron, Georgia, where they had two children, sixteen grandchildren, and many rescued animals.
During her life, Debbie attended St. Joseph Church in Macon with her family, worked for Bellsouth and AT&T for thirty years, as well as becoming a mother and grandmother. She loved sunflowers, rabbits, her mountain in Washington, and adventures with her friends.
Debbie is survived by her two sisters, Marie Pfeiffer and Linda Harrison; by her children, Jason Stallworth and Lisa Bellinger, and their families.
Debbie is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Stallworth, and her parents Harold Edward and Evelyn Marie Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville 31028.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020