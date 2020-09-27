Debbie Rousey Smith
July 12, 1957 - September 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Debbie Rousey Smith, 63, courageously lost her short battle with cancer on Thursday, September 24, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, September 27 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 3:00PM, at the High Point Church, Hollis Road in Macon, Georgia. Pastor Trey Dickerson will officiate.
Debbie was born July 12, 1957 in Covington, Georgia, to the late John "Jack" and Patsy Burney. She enjoyed taking care of others, whether it be her own grandchildren or sitting with the elderly. Debbie loved to go to Panama City Beach and watch the sunset. Most of all, Debbie loved the Lord and was known to be a faithful and powerful prayer warrior. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Debbie's memory will forever be cherished by her husband of three years, Roy Smith; daughters: Kelly (Bobby) Rousey-Crammer and Taylor Rousey of Macon; step daughters: Christy (Brian) Morse of Valdosta and Lisa (David) McAllister of Fort Valley; grandchildren: Brooke, Lara Grace, Kyli, Jace and Eli; step grandchildren: Catie, Frannie and Kristopher; and one great grandson, Caleb; siblings: Evelyn Burney Salter of Forsyth, Terry (Donna) Burney of Macon, and Bill Burney of Macon; and many extraordinary friends.
In lieu of flowers, prayers for the family are appreciated.
