Debbie Waltman Batson (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Obituary
Debbie Waltman Batson
Jan. 20, 1960 - Dec. 10, 2019
Byron, Ga- Debbie Waltman Batson, 59, of Byron, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2019. The family will greet friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:30 -3:00 at Lighthouse Baptist Church. A celebration of her life will begin at 3:00 in the church. Reverend Tim Sizemore will officiate.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
