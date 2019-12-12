Debbie Waltman Batson
Jan. 20, 1960 - Dec. 10, 2019
Byron, Ga- Debbie Waltman Batson, 59, of Byron, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2019. The family will greet friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 1:30 -3:00 at Lighthouse Baptist Church. A celebration of her life will begin at 3:00 in the church. Reverend Tim Sizemore will officiate.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019