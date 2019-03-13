Deborah D. Jones
July 4, 1952 - March 5, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Deborah Delores Jones, 66, of Warner Robins, Georgia, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Medical Center Navicent Health, after complications from surgery.
A veteran of the United States Navy, Jones was retired from Robins Air Force Base and worked many years for local attorney Michelle Smith.
Jones is survived by her son, Jeremy Hodge of Cochran, Georgia; and two brothers, Gary Socha (Suzanne) of Phenix City, Alabama and David Socha (Lisa) of Albertville, Alabama.
A graveside memorial service and inurnment will occur with military honors at Andersonville National Cemetery at 2 o'clock on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Jones's arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019