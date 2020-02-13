Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Graham Dyer. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Graham Dyer

October 8, 1952 - February 11, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia- Deborah Dyer, 67, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Houston Medical Center. Born in Monroe, Georgia, Deborah was the daughter of Annette Wilbanks Graham and the late Joseph L. Graham, Sr. She grew up in Warner Robins after her family moved to the Middle Georgia area in 1953. She attended Second Baptist Church throughout her childhood and was active in the choir and the GA's. During high school, Deborah was in the Glee Club and also worked at Manor Pharmacy delivering prescription medicine. She proudly graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1970.

At the age of 18, Deborah married her husband, Eddie, who was in the

A woman of profound faith, Deborah was very active in church and music ministries throughout her life. She would perform in the choir and sung many solos in various churches to include: Southside Church of God, Christian Life Church, and most recently, New Faith Baptist Church in Fort Valley, where she served as the Choir Director. In her spare time, Deborah enjoyed babysitting and had a love for children. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, making wedding cakes, crafting, and collecting dolls and Christmas bears. Most of all, Deborah touched the hearts of many with her warm and friendly smile. Her memory will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

In addition to her father, Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Naaman Eddie Dyer.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Michael Dyer (Kelly) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Naaman Dyer (Wendy), Tim Dyer (Carolina), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Christa, Savannah, Cameron, Olivia, Sarah, Samantha, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Ayvery and Mason; and siblings, Sandra Athon, and Joey Graham.

On February the 11th we said goodbye but not forever, for we expect to see her again where sin and death will no more sever. But we shall see Jesus, our kindred and all gone before when He comes and will reign with him forever.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Dyer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Dyer will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Deborah Graham Dyer to the American Diabetes Association; 233 Peachtree Street, Harris Tower, Ste. 2225, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

Go to





View the online memorial for Deborah Graham Dyer





Deborah Graham DyerOctober 8, 1952 - February 11, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- Deborah Dyer, 67, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Houston Medical Center. Born in Monroe, Georgia, Deborah was the daughter of Annette Wilbanks Graham and the late Joseph L. Graham, Sr. She grew up in Warner Robins after her family moved to the Middle Georgia area in 1953. She attended Second Baptist Church throughout her childhood and was active in the choir and the GA's. During high school, Deborah was in the Glee Club and also worked at Manor Pharmacy delivering prescription medicine. She proudly graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1970.At the age of 18, Deborah married her husband, Eddie, who was in the United States Air Force . Together, they moved to Rantoul, Illinois, and Deborah stayed at home to raise their beautiful children until 1994 when Eddie passed away. She then went to work for K-Mart in jewelry sales before later shifting careers and working for Walmart until her retirement in 2018. She also owned and operated a tanning salon in Perry, Georgia, for a number of years.A woman of profound faith, Deborah was very active in church and music ministries throughout her life. She would perform in the choir and sung many solos in various churches to include: Southside Church of God, Christian Life Church, and most recently, New Faith Baptist Church in Fort Valley, where she served as the Choir Director. In her spare time, Deborah enjoyed babysitting and had a love for children. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, making wedding cakes, crafting, and collecting dolls and Christmas bears. Most of all, Deborah touched the hearts of many with her warm and friendly smile. Her memory will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.In addition to her father, Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Naaman Eddie Dyer.Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Michael Dyer (Kelly) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Naaman Dyer (Wendy), Tim Dyer (Carolina), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Christa, Savannah, Cameron, Olivia, Sarah, Samantha, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Ayvery and Mason; and siblings, Sandra Athon, and Joey Graham.On February the 11th we said goodbye but not forever, for we expect to see her again where sin and death will no more sever. But we shall see Jesus, our kindred and all gone before when He comes and will reign with him forever.Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Dyer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Dyer will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Deborah Graham Dyer to the American Diabetes Association; 233 Peachtree Street, Harris Tower, Ste. 2225, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close