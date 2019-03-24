Deborah "Debbie" J. Hamlin
|
July 29, 1958 - March 22, 2019
Perry, GA- Debbie Hamlin, 60, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cross Point Baptist Church in Perry. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Debbie to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019