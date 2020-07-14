Deborah "Debbie" Jones Hunt
December 2, 1963 - July 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Debbie Hunt passed away in the Coliseum Hospital CVIC Unit in Macon, July 11, 2020.
Debbie was born in Heidelberg, Germany, on December 2, 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juddy Hunt, Maternal Grandparents, Cecil and Edna Lindsey. Left to cherish her memories are her son, William Chance Hunt, her Mama and Best Friend, Nancy Lindsey Jones, brother, John Lawrence (Trish) ones, and niece, Becky. Several loving and adoring aunts and uncles.
Debbie attended Bibb County schools and graduated from Southwest High School where she was active on Jr and Varsity Cheering Squad.
Debbie had managed and served as the Beverage Coordinator for Dooly's and the Comedy Zone Club at the Hilton Hotel. After she and her husband Juddy settled in Panama City Beach she served as Beverage Coordinator for Holiday Inn SunSpree Resort.
After the death of her husband, she returned to Macon and was employed at Jeanine's Restaurant.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contacts may be made to her Mother, Nancy L. Jones, 3512 Stinsonville Rd. Macon, GA. 31204
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.