Deborah Lynn Adams Wise
July 21, 1957 - December 26, 2019
Byron, GA- Deborah "Debi" Lynn Adams Wise, 62, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Debi was born on July 21, 1957 to Airman John R. Adams and the late Connie W. Dotson at Bitburg Air Force Base, Germany. She attended Northside High School in Warner Robins and R.E. Lee High School in Thomaston. Debi retired as a Master Beautician from Cuts-By-Us of Warner Robins where she was the manager until her health failed.
She was the pride and joy of her maternal grandparents, Clifford and Lurlene Chaffin Woodson and her paternal grandparents, Elder Bentley Adams and Florine Beeland Adams. Her grandfather Adams was a Primitive Baptist Minister and she often accompanied him as he served churches in Taylor, Talbot and Upson Counties in Georgia. Debi joined Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Thomaston and was baptized by her grandfather, Elder Bentley Adams. She married Larry Stephen Wise on March 30, 1974, in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
She was an avid genealogical researcher often traveling to libraries and cemeteries, and tirelessly researched the internet for family members. Debi was a member of Ancestry.com.
Debi is survived by her loving sons, Larry Stephen Wise, Jr. and Jeffery Lynn Wise; granddaughter, Emma Wise; parents, John R. and Janice B. Adams; and siblings, John R. "Robby" Adams, Jr. (Rita), Joseph B. Adams (Leslie), and Regina A. Watson (David).
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Elder Dennis Johnson officiating. Debi will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Deborah Lynn Adams Wise
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019