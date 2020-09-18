Deborah Morey
09/18/1952 - 09/16/2020
MACON, GA- Deborah "Debbie" Jean Morey, 67, of Twiggs County, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 at Bridges of Hope & Restoration Church. The church is located at 404 Big Oak Rd. Macon, GA.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Mark Morey, of Twiggs County; stepsons Shay Alan Morey and Michael Travis Morey; devoted friend and caretaker, Lynn Nobles Barton; and her cherished cats Scrappy, Baby, and Moxie. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Jean Lafavor; her father, Jimmy Todd; her grandmother, Emmalou Davidson; and her beloved cat BooBoo.
Debbie was a faithful member of Bridges of Hope & Restoration Church in Twiggs County. She could always be counted on to help in the church in any way she could. She wrote many beautiful, heartfelt poems and letters to be read at every special occasion. She spent many years helping with kids ministry, sang on the praise team, played the piano, cooked, cleaned and much more. Debbie had no biological children, but she adopted all of the church children and teenagers as her own. She was a close friend, confidante and mentor to many. Debbie had a true servant's heart and her contributions to the Kingdom of God are immeasurable. She was an encouragement to everyone around her and never missed an opportunity to show the love of God. Debbie had an infectious laugh and a smile that could brighten anyone's day. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
