Deborah Ozburn Turner
June 11, 1952 - September 30,2019
Macon, Georgia- Deborah Ozburn Turner, age 67, of Macon, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixteen years, Charles Anthony "Tony" Turner of Macon; son, Hank (Cindy) Alexander of Watkinsville; step-son, Brett (Jennifer) Turner of Buford; grandchildren, Kaylee Alexander, Alyssa Alexander, Brayden Turner and Katelyn Turner; mother-in-law, Merlon Turner of Gordon; and a number of cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Monticello First United Methodist Church 651 College Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064. Interment will be held in West View Cemetery in Monticello. Rev. David Artessa and Pastor Kara Wilson will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home 264 Hillsboro Street, Monticello, Georgia 31064.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to The 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016 (www.kidney.org/support).
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019