Deborah Smith
September 16, 1954 - May 23, 2019
Juliette , GA- Deborah Smith, 64, beloved wife, sister, mother and Nana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at The Sanctuary Church in Juliette, Georgia on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Pastor Jeff Dean will be officiating.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Mimbs. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Steve Smith, her father, James Mimbs, two sisters, Yvonne Peavy (Lester), and Sharon Bromley (Stewart), son, Lee Burge (Brandy) and three grandsons, Zach, Dylan and Noah Burge.
Deborah had a heart of gold and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019