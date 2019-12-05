Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra A. Wilkerson. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Memorial service 5:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra A. Wilkerson

July 9, 1955 - December 4, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Debra Wilkerson, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Debra was the daughter of Gloria Allgood Alday and the late Jimmy Rowell. Her family made Warner Robins their permanent residence when Debra was only five years old. She attended Northside High School before graduating from Perry High School in 1973. Debra was never scared of anything and bravely became the first female firefighter in the state of Georgia and the first female firefighter to ever work for the Warner Robins Fire Department and the Robins Air Force Base Fire Department. Debra saved many lives as a firefighter until she was injured fighting a fire at a restaurant on base. It was then that Debra went to work on Robins Air Force Base where she was in charge of housing until her retirement in 1997. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, working in the yard, and swimming. A woman of devout faith, Debra was a member of The Assembly of Warner Robins and was a valued member of the building committee when the church moved from Elberta Road to its current location on Watson Blvd. Debra had a dynamic sense of humor and was a strong woman, but most of all she cherished her family, especially being a mother to her boys. Her memory will forever be treasured by all of her loving family members and friends.

Debra is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Marty Wilkerson; children, David Bonner, Jessie Jenkins of Fort Valley; and Jeremy Wilkerson (Jessica), Nicholas Roberts (Michelle) all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jade Jenkins, Honor Jenkins, Wylde Wilkerson, and Logan Cook; mother, Gloria Allgood Alday; siblings, Jason Alday; Jonas Alday (Dawn) and their children, Savanna, Ridge, and Joshua Alday all of Kathleen; Scott Rowell and his daughters, Brittan Rowell, Karlee Steele, and Chelsea Rowell; Tim Morgan (Karen) and their daughter, Alex Morgan all of Perry; and several beloved extended family members and friends.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Wilkerson will be held in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Following the service the family will receive visitors until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Debra A. Wilkerson to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

