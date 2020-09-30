1/1
Debra Ann Robinson
Debra Ann Robinson
Macon, GA- Private ( Family Only) Graveside Services for Debra Ann Robinson will be held 2 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Robinson, 62, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Gregory Henderson; four children, Dontrez (Laqusta) Johnson, Montrez Robinson, Robert Johnson and Alissia Corbin; sister, Geneva Scott; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
You will never be forgotten I love u ma Debra Rih
Deliah Card Gordon
Family
