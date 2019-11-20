Debra Davis
Apr 04, 1966 - Nov 08, 2019
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life for Ms. Debra Davis will be held 2 PM today, November 21, 2019 at Word & Deed Ministries, 4600 Mercer University Drive. Remains will lie in state from 1 PM until the service hour. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Davis, Shaleria Davis, Tiffany Davis, Travis Davis, Brandon Davis, and Chancellor Davis; sisters, Clarissa Davis (Muhammad) Glover and Cheryl Davis; fourteen grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Peoples Funeral Home, Milledgeville, Georgia entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019