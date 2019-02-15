Debra "Debbie" Gibbs Collins
May 28, 1955 - February 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Debra "Debbie" Gibbs Collins, 63, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:30pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue with Rev. Tim Sizemore officiating. The family will greet friends at their residence on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm and also following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.lung.org.
Debbie was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late George Franklin Gibbs, Jr. and Margaret Hartley Gibbs and was preceded in death by her sister, Janita O'Neal. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Joseph Collins of Macon; children, Robert Brandon O'Nan of Macon, Dana (David) Dougherty of Pittsview, AL and Elizabeth (Josh) LeMaster of Lizella; grandchildren, David, Casey and Callie Moring, Hartley DeVane and Michaela LeMaster; brother, George (Debra) Gibbs of Fort Valley; and sister, Diane (Alan) Grayson of Macon.
