Debra Jean Denison
September 26, 1956 - November 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Debra Denison, 63, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Debra was born on September 26, 1956, in McRae, Georgia, to the late William Jesse and Ida Maudie Bass Mitchell. From the time she was a young girl, she had a strong desire for helping people. She was blessed to fulfill this passion in her profession as a Registered Nurse at the Medical Center of Central Georgia. After a number of years working in healthcare, Debra took the opportunity to serve people as an accountant. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, and traveling.
Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 17 years, Harry W. Denison; children, Jason Fowler of LaGrange, Lance Fowler (Brittany) of Cartersville, Jody Denison of Warner Robins, and Tammy Strickland (James) of Bonaire; and brothers, Jim and Tim Mitchell.
At the family's request, her service will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Debra Jean Denison
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2019