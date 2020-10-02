1/1
1996 - 2020
Mitchell Pope
08/01/1996 - 09/19/2020
Kansas City , MO- Mitchell Garrett Pope, 24, passed away on Saturday Sept. 19th in Kansas City, MO. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Georgia Cares (https:\\acpup.org)
Mitchell was born in Macon, Ga to Buddy and Debbie Pope. He graduated in May 2020 from GCSU with his Bachelors in Management Information Systems. He went to work for Cerner Corp in Kansas City in July.
Mitchell was extremely smart and very quiet, with a sarcastic sense of humor like his father and brother. He deeply loved animals and volunteered with Central Georgia Cares in Macon. He was kind, respectful, compassionate and caring. He loved computer games and has been honored and remembered by his online family.
Mitchell is survived by his father, Buddy (Becky Angelo) Pope, mother, Debbie Pope, his brother Daniel Pope, stepbrother Daniel Angelo and grandparents Mickey and Carol Pope, all of Macon, aunts, uncles and cousins who will all cherish his memory.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2020.
