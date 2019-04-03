Debra Sheffield Kirkwood
|
April 2, 1951 - April 1, 2019
Macon, Ga- Debra Sheffield Kirkwood passed away a day before her birthday on April 1st, 2019.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Debra was born in Garden City, Michigan to the late Art and Norma Sheffield. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Calvin Kirkwood.
Debra was of the Baptist faith and retired as a sales agent at Advantage Marketing after many years of service. More importantly, Debra will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
Debra is survived by her children; Terrell Kirkwood, Calvin (Angela) Kirkwood, and Joshua (Tina) Kirkwood, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters; Drucy Bruce, Denise Cryer, Wanda Hickman, and Brenda Thompson, brothers; Arter Sheffield, Jeff Sheffield and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019