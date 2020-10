Dedrick Whiten12/13/1957 - 09/29/2020JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Dedrick WhitenJEFFERSONVILLE, GA – Dedrick Whiten, 62, of Spring Valley Dr., passed away September 29, 2020 in Macon, GAServices will be private.Mr. Whiten was born in Atlanta, GA the son of the late Wilburn Whiten and Joyce Elsie Williams Whiten. He was a Carpenter and worked with his brother Aubrey Whiten in the construction business.Survivors include his brother James Aubrey Whiten, and his sisters, Linda Dianne Whiten Scates and Vickey Lynn Whiten Martinez. Several Nieces and NephewsVisit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements.