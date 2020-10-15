1/
Dedrick Whiten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dedrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dedrick Whiten
12/13/1957 - 09/29/2020
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Dedrick Whiten
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA – Dedrick Whiten, 62, of Spring Valley Dr., passed away September 29, 2020 in Macon, GA
Services will be private.
Mr. Whiten was born in Atlanta, GA the son of the late Wilburn Whiten and Joyce Elsie Williams Whiten. He was a Carpenter and worked with his brother Aubrey Whiten in the construction business.
Survivors include his brother James Aubrey Whiten, and his sisters, Linda Dianne Whiten Scates and Vickey Lynn Whiten Martinez. Several Nieces and Nephews
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dedrick Whiten


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved