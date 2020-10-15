Dedrick Whiten
12/13/1957 - 09/29/2020
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Dedrick Whiten
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA – Dedrick Whiten, 62, of Spring Valley Dr., passed away September 29, 2020 in Macon, GA
Services will be private.
Mr. Whiten was born in Atlanta, GA the son of the late Wilburn Whiten and Joyce Elsie Williams Whiten. He was a Carpenter and worked with his brother Aubrey Whiten in the construction business.
Survivors include his brother James Aubrey Whiten, and his sisters, Linda Dianne Whiten Scates and Vickey Lynn Whiten Martinez. Several Nieces and Nephews
