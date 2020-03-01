Deidra Charletta DeBerry

Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
New Fellowship Bible Baptist Church
Warner Robins, GA
Deidra Charletta DeBerry
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Deidra Charletta DeBerry will be held 11 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at New Fellowship Bible Baptist Church, Warner Robins, GA. Ms. DeBerry, 31, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Survivors include her mother, Frances DeBerry; father, Melvin DeBerry; daughter, Gabrielle Marley Durham; grandmother, Mary Lee DeBerry; three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 310 Sweet Bay Rd., Kathleen, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020
