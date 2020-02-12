Deion Douglas Farley
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Deion Douglas Farley will be held 2 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Massey will officiate. Interment services will follow in Adams Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Haddock, Georgia. Mr. Farley, 25, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Survivors include his mother, Landa Farley; father, Fredrick Scott, Sr.; two sisters, Kacasha Durden, Victoria McCormick; one brother, Douglas Solomon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1918 Fairway Drive.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Deion Douglas Farley
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020