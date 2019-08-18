Déjà Nicole Bowling
December 31, 1999 - July 24, 2019
Dallas, Texas- Déjà Nicole Bowling passed away on July 24, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
Déjà was born December 31, 1999, to Chrystina Miller-Bowling and George Bowling. Déjà was fearless, adventurous, creative and independent. Déjà loved all animals and traveling to the beach.
Déjà is laid to rest at the Lewis Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery in Wagarville, Alabama.
Donations may be sent in Déjà's name to the Humane Society of Houston County. A memorial service will be held at a later date TBD.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019