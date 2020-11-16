1/1
Della C. Downs
1929 - 2020
November 25, 1929 - November 13, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Della Mae Craig Downs, 90, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, November 13, 2020.
Mrs. Downs was born on November 25, 1929, in Pinson, Alabama to the late John Calvin and Maggie L. Bell Craig. A wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker, she devoted her life to taking care of her family. She was a faithful member of Joyful Life Baptist Church. Mrs. Downs was preceded in death by her devoted husband of seventy-four years, Alvin Henry Downs.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving children, Janice C. Ivey and Earl L. Downs (Sue), both of Kathleen; his granddaughter, Miranda T. Price (Taylor) of Warner Robins; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mrs. Downs's family will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 3:00 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Masks are strongly encouraged for those attending the service. For friends and family unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
