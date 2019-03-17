Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Della Livingston Brown. View Sign

Della Livingston Brown

October 29, 1925 - March 15, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- On the morning of Friday, March 15, 2019, Della Livingston Brown walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 93.

Della was born in Hahira, Georgia on October 29, 1925 to the late Hansel N. and Margaret Brooks Roberts. She was a career wife, mother, and homemaker who faithfully instilled the values of Jesus Christ in her daughters. A member of Northview United Methodist Church since 1961, Della served as a former secretary of the Sunday School program, assistant to the church treasurer, chairperson for the United Methodist Women's Morning Circle, and a youth fellowship counselor. The legacy of Della's love, kindness, and faith will always be carried on through the lives of those she touched.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Napier Livingston; her second husband, Francis Brown; and siblings, Renfroe Roberts and Petrona Roberts.

Della's memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughters, Sharon Leidall (Bill) and Judy Davis (Ozie), both of Warner Robins and Linda Hall of Macon; grandchildren, Wayne (Teresa) and Robbin Leidall, Jennifer Bramblett, Bobby Davis, and Brandon Hall; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Rev. Henry F. Roberts (Jan) of McDonough.

Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019, from 11:00 until 12:00 at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 Noon in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Henry F. Roberts officiating. After the service, Della will be laid to rest next to Napier and Francis in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Go to





View the online memorial for Della Livingston Brown





Della Livingston BrownOctober 29, 1925 - March 15, 2019Warner Robins, GA- On the morning of Friday, March 15, 2019, Della Livingston Brown walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 93.Della was born in Hahira, Georgia on October 29, 1925 to the late Hansel N. and Margaret Brooks Roberts. She was a career wife, mother, and homemaker who faithfully instilled the values of Jesus Christ in her daughters. A member of Northview United Methodist Church since 1961, Della served as a former secretary of the Sunday School program, assistant to the church treasurer, chairperson for the United Methodist Women's Morning Circle, and a youth fellowship counselor. The legacy of Della's love, kindness, and faith will always be carried on through the lives of those she touched.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Napier Livingston; her second husband, Francis Brown; and siblings, Renfroe Roberts and Petrona Roberts.Della's memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughters, Sharon Leidall (Bill) and Judy Davis (Ozie), both of Warner Robins and Linda Hall of Macon; grandchildren, Wayne (Teresa) and Robbin Leidall, Jennifer Bramblett, Bobby Davis, and Brandon Hall; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Rev. Henry F. Roberts (Jan) of McDonough.Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019, from 11:00 until 12:00 at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 Noon in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Henry F. Roberts officiating. After the service, Della will be laid to rest next to Napier and Francis in Magnolia Park Cemetery.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Brown's arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close