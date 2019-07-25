Delmer "Dale" (Dyer) Bell
October 7, 1936 - July 22, 2019
Centerville, GA- Delmer "Dale" (Dyer) Bell, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with interment immediately following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services. The family accepts flowers but ask that any donations please be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Bridge Church, 2758 US Hwy 41-N, Fort Valley, GA 31030.
Dale was born on October 7, 1936 in Bulloch County, GA to the late Lonnie J. and Exie B. (Ward) Dyer. She was raised in Dry Branch, Ga, where she spent most of her childhood. She graduated from Smith High School in Dry Branch, Ga, where she was the Valedictorian. Dale was a retired Division Chief Secretary from Robins Air Force Base. She was the former director at the Centerville Youth Center and a former member of Westside Baptist Church. Dale was an accomplished athlete, especially in softball. She was a loving mother, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Dale was a faithful member of The Bridge Church, where she worshipped and served the Lord.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 44 years, Fred Bell of Centerville, GA; son: Robert "Bobby" Dutcher, Jr. (Vicki) of Lilburn, GA; daughter: Joanne Estes (Johnny) of Fort Valley, GA; step-daughter: Donna Bell of Macon, GA; 4 grandchildren: Jodi, Drew, Deena and Timmy; 3 step-grandchildren: Laurie, Stephanie and Katie; 10 great-grandchildren; brother: George Dyer of Jeffersonville, GA; nieces: Louanne Curry of Savannah, GA and Brenda Campbell of Macon, GA.
