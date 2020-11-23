Delores Hodges
May 21, 1933 - November 20, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Delores Hodges passed away on Friday November 20 in Forsyth, Georgia. She was a lifelong Macon resident and one of eight children of the late Adolph Dean Collins Sr. and Willie Ann (Burden) Collins.
Delores is survived by her son, Kenneth Bryant Hodges, along with his companion Linda McMillan, and her niece Tina Tarbox (Adam & Mei-Ling) who was fortunate to have Delores in her life as a second mother.
Graveside services will be held at Macon Memorial Park on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM.
Please visit www.sardisheardfunerals.com
to express condolences.
Sardis Heard Funerals and Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216, has charge of arrangements.