1/1
Deloris Causey "Lois" Morgan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deloris "Lois" Causey Morgan
December 2, 1939 - October 8, 2020
Lizella, GA- Services for Deloris Causey "Lois" Morgan, 81, are 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon, GA.
Viewing is 1:00-5:00P.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the mortuary.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Morgan.
A beloved mother of 3 peacefully passed away on October 8, 2020.
Survivors include: her husband, Willie Morgan; daughter, Debra Morgan; son, Maurice Morgan; and other relatives.


View the online memorial for Deloris "Lois" Causey Morgan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Service
02:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rev. Nathaniel Ross, Sr. and Cynthia
Rev. Nathaniel Ross, Sr.
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved