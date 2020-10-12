Deloris "Lois" Causey Morgan
December 2, 1939 - October 8, 2020
Lizella, GA- Services for Deloris Causey "Lois" Morgan, 81, are 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon, GA.
Viewing is 1:00-5:00P.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the mortuary.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Morgan.
A beloved mother of 3 peacefully passed away on October 8, 2020.
Survivors include: her husband, Willie Morgan; daughter, Debra Morgan; son, Maurice Morgan; and other relatives. View the online memorial for Deloris "Lois" Causey Morgan