Demetrice Lyles
November 16, 1955 - September 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Demetrice Lyles, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 3, 2020. A Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service honoring Demetrice's life will be held on Friday, September, 18, 2020 at 10:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A private interment will take place for immediate family only following the service at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Demetrice was born November 16, 1955 to the late Leola Alexander and Siguard Lyles, Sr. in New Orleans, LA. Demetrice faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force up until his retirement after 24 years as a TSgt. Music, especially jazz music, was Demetrice passion. He could often be found listening a great jazz artist throughout the house and his car. He will forever be remembered as a man who loved to learn new information and teach others what he had learned. He was a devoted family man who would always provide for those he loved and would give the shirt off his back to those in need. Demetrice was a loving man however, he gave his life to the Lord and loved and served him with all his mind, soul, and strength all the way to his final breath.
In addition to his parents there awaiting for him at the gates of heaven is his beloved brother, Vance Lyles, Sr.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved soulmate of 36 years, Tonja Jackson Lyles; Children, Deonne Curry, Deonte Lyles, Demetrice Lyles, Jr., and Danielle Lyles; Grandchildren, Isiah Curry, Sahnya Curry, and Isabella Curry; Siblings, Stephanie Lyles, Siguard Lyles (Michelle), and Sybil Lyles. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family members and many friends.
