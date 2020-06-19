Dempsey S. Brown, Jr., M.D.
May 3, 1942 - June 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Dempsey S. Brown, Jr., M.D., 78, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Burial will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Dr. Jimmy Asbell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, 31204 or the donor's favorite charity.
Dr. Brown was born in Macon the son of the late Dempsey Short Brown, Sr. and Kathryn Lee Brown. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Howard Lee Durden.
He was a retired General and Peripheral Vascular Surgeon, practicing at Coliseum Medical Centers from 1974 to 2004.
Following his undergraduate education at Duke University and the University of Georgia, he received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta in 1967. He completed his internship and surgical residency at the Medical Center of Central Georgia (formerly The Macon Hospital), serving as chief surgical resident from 1971 to 1972. He entered the U.S. Army as a Major and served two years as a general surgeon at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Dr. Brown began his surgery practice in Macon in 1974.
He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a diplomat of the American Board of Surgery. He was a member of the Bibb County Medical Society, Medical Association of Georgia, Georgia Surgical Society, American Medical Association, Southern Medical Association, Southeastern Surgical Society, Macon Surgical Society and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He was a brother of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He served several years as an Associate Clinical Professor at the Mercer University School of Medicine. While in practice at Coliseum Medical Centers, Dr. Brown served in many capacities at the hospital, including President of Staff, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief of Surgery, and member of the Executive Committee.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Work Brown, sons Bradley Dempsey Brown (Jan Griffin) of Macon, and Kevin DeWitt Brown of Athens, three grandchildren, Amelia Kathryn Brown, Griffin Bradley Brown and Hunter Kevin Brown.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.