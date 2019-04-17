Denise L. Heitert
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise L. Heitert.
October 28, 1955 - April 14, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Denise L. Heitert passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 At Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Denise was born on October 28, 1955 to the late Dorothy Pardi and William Asher in Waco, Texas. Denise was an avid pie maker who loved to feed the mouths of many. When she was not baking goods she could be found shopping and sewing. She was also an avid traveler who loved to go on adventures to new places. However, her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother and spending time with her eight grandchildren.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband, Thomas Heitert; daughters, Angie White, Jennifer Heydt (Ian), Ines Linder, Kathleen Lucas (Josh), and Kallie Weekly (Thomas); siblings, Lorraine Peterson, Nellie Swift, and William Asher (Merri); grandchildren, Starla Heydt, Asher White, Sidney Heydt, Ainsley White, Hailey West, Katie West, Liam Linder, and Kalem Weekly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Mrs. Heitert's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Denise L. Heitert
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2019