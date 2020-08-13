Denise Lou Aultman James
April 5, 1961 - August 10, 2020
Gray, Georgia- Denise Lou Aultman James, 59, of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2020. A celebration of Denise's life will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 10:00 AM in the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Lee Griffin officiating. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Denise was born on April 5, 1961 in Montezuma, Georgia. She was retired from Walmart where she worked for 28 years as a cashier. Denise adored her family and was a mother hen to everyone, always one to take care of everyone else. She was a loving wife, daughter, and sister. Denise loved to travel, especially to Florida and to the mountains.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, Royce M. Aultman, Sr. and sister, Tammy Jean Bilow.
Left to cherish Denise's memory is her husband of 25 years, Terry James; mother, Gloria Aultman; sister, Tracie Carmichael; brother, Royce Aultman, Jr. (Ann); mother-in-law, Hazel James; sisters-in-law, Linda May and Janice Gazafy (Marty); brothers-in-law, Shannon Bilow and Dennis Nixon; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Services will be live streamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home-Macon Facebook Page at service time.
.
