Dennis Keith Vaughn
Dennis Keith Vaughn
Gray, GA- Dennis Keith Vaughn, age 64, of Gray, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral Services for Dennis Vaughn will be conducted Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am from the Columbarium in Heritage Memorial Park in Milledgeville.
For complete obituary information, and to express condolences online, please visit Dennis' Memorial Page at: www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dennis Keith Vaughn


Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Columbarium in Heritage Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
