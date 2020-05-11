Dennis Keith Vaughn
Gray, GA- Dennis Keith Vaughn, age 64, of Gray, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral Services for Dennis Vaughn will be conducted Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am from the Columbarium in Heritage Memorial Park in Milledgeville.
Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2020.