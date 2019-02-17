Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dennis Lee Hale

August 14, 1938 - February 13, 2019

Macon, GA- Dennis Lee Hale, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Brookdale in Macon. He was born August 14, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama. He attended public schools in Birmingham.

Dr. Hale is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Fred Hale.

Dr. Hale graduated from Birmingham Southern College in 1960. He earned a Master's degree in 1962 and a PhD in 1977 from Florida State University. His teaching career began at Young Harris College, where he taught from 1962-1966. He then went to Valdosta State University where he served as a Spanish Professor and Department Head. After 30 years at Valdosta State University, he retired in 1996.

Dr. Hale moved to Macon in 2005 to be near his daughter and her family, who he loved with all his heart. He was a devoted Alabama Crimson Tide and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved golfing, traveling, hiking, taking photographs, and making videos. He was of the Methodist faith.

Dr. Hale is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Naomi Hale; daughter, Kelly Hicks and her husband Henry, who was like a son; 3 grandsons who were his pride and joy, Griffin, Carson and Wyatt; brother and sister- in- law, James and Terri Hale of Birmingham; and a number of family and friends who were very special to him.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Brookdale caregivers and Heartland Hospice for their great care.

The family may be contacted at the home of Kelly and Henry Hicks at 5919 Northern Dancer Drive.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or .

Register online at

Harts Mortuary at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Dennis Lee Hale





Dennis Lee HaleAugust 14, 1938 - February 13, 2019Macon, GA- Dennis Lee Hale, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Brookdale in Macon. He was born August 14, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama. He attended public schools in Birmingham.Dr. Hale is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Fred Hale.Dr. Hale graduated from Birmingham Southern College in 1960. He earned a Master's degree in 1962 and a PhD in 1977 from Florida State University. His teaching career began at Young Harris College, where he taught from 1962-1966. He then went to Valdosta State University where he served as a Spanish Professor and Department Head. After 30 years at Valdosta State University, he retired in 1996.Dr. Hale moved to Macon in 2005 to be near his daughter and her family, who he loved with all his heart. He was a devoted Alabama Crimson Tide and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved golfing, traveling, hiking, taking photographs, and making videos. He was of the Methodist faith.Dr. Hale is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Naomi Hale; daughter, Kelly Hicks and her husband Henry, who was like a son; 3 grandsons who were his pride and joy, Griffin, Carson and Wyatt; brother and sister- in- law, James and Terri Hale of Birmingham; and a number of family and friends who were very special to him.A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.The family would like to thank Brookdale caregivers and Heartland Hospice for their great care.The family may be contacted at the home of Kelly and Henry Hicks at 5919 Northern Dancer Drive.In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or .Register online at www.hartsmort.com Harts Mortuary at the Cupola has charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Hart's Mortuary and Crematory

6324 Peake Road

Macon , GA 31210

478-746-4322 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close