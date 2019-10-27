Dennis McKenzie
March 7, 1951 - October 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-Going service for Mr. Dennis Mckenzie will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his siblings: Mary McGrady, Mattie (George) Brown, Erlene (William) Roberson, Jernese Haslem, Linda McKenzie, Eunice ( Jean Mae) McKenzie, Oscar James (Deborah) McKenzie, Eddie A. Muhammed, Paul (Annette) McKenzie, Radford McKenzie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Dennis McKenzie
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019