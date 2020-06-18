Dennis Mitchell Brown
February 4, 1968 - June 13, 2020
Muzella, GA- Dennis Mitchell Brown, 52, of Muzella died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Hart's on Cherry Street with the Reverend Ricky Tidwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Diane Brown; his three sons, James "Jimmy" Brown, Dennis Brown, and Ronnie Brown, daughter, Victoria Edge; his sister, Tabetha Brown Taylor; his grandchildren, Lexton and Kerrigan Brown; nephew, Joshua Brown, nieces, Brandy Adkins, Summer Giles, Amy Giles; great nephews, Robert Adkins, Jr. and Mason Giles, great nieces, Haley Brown and Lanie Brown.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dennis Mitchell Brown
February 4, 1968 - June 13, 2020
Muzella, GA- Dennis Mitchell Brown, 52, of Muzella died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Hart's on Cherry Street with the Reverend Ricky Tidwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Diane Brown; his three sons, James "Jimmy" Brown, Dennis Brown, and Ronnie Brown, daughter, Victoria Edge; his sister, Tabetha Brown Taylor; his grandchildren, Lexton and Kerrigan Brown; nephew, Joshua Brown, nieces, Brandy Adkins, Summer Giles, Amy Giles; great nephews, Robert Adkins, Jr. and Mason Giles, great nieces, Haley Brown and Lanie Brown.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dennis Mitchell Brown
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.