Denver E. Paul, Jr.
December 11, 1964 - April 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Denver E. Paul, Jr. went to be with his lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. A home going celebration will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 6:00pm at The Assembly Church, 6040 Watson Blvd., Byron, GA. 31008 with Pastor Richard Azbell officiating and Mr. Andy Kitchens delivering the Eulogy. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Denver was born on December 11, 1964 to Mr. Denver E. Paul, Sr. and Mrs. Della M. Paul in Waco, Texas. Denver was an avid outdoorsman who loved both hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a simple man who loved everyone he came across and put a smile upon their face. He could often be found watching football or working on his Mustang. Denver will be remembered most for his love for family, everyone he met, and God.
Denver is preceded in death by his father; Denver Earl Paul, Sr.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving mother, Della Paul; daughter, Jessica Parton (Brandon); grandchildren, Christian Parton, and Aubrey Parton; Sister, Anna Ottinger (Jim); Nephews, Jeremy Ottinger, and James Ottinger.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Paul's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Denver E. Paul, Jr.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019