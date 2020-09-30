Derek Stokes
07/18/1959 - 09/26/2020
Macon, Georgia- Derek Ervin Stokes, 61, went to his Heavenly home September 26, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road with Father Ben Wells officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required for attendance. Following the service, a private family gathering will take place in the Memorial Gardens of St. Francis Episcopal Church. The family suggests that donations may be made to "Path to Shine", in care of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 423 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Derek was born in Macon, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his father, John Ervin Stokes, niece, Ashlee Shea Haygood and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. O. D. Norton and Mr. and Mrs. George Stokes. Derek is survived by his mother, Laverne Norton Stokes, sisters, Nancy Stokes Haygood (Shane) and Sylvia Stokes Lindsey (Steve), niece, Kaitlyn Haygood Fulcher (Cameron), nephews, Branden Côte (Femke) and Emory Lindsey, great-nephew, Caden Fulcher, and great-niece, Adalynn Fulcher.
"Larger than Life"
Derek was larger than life. He dreamed big and loved bigger. He loved cooking and feeding people. He was the first person in Macon to start a "Path to Shine," an afterschool program and Vacation Bible School serving the children at Lynmore Estates. He believed every child should experience the joy of VBS and he never let a child go home hungry. Derek enjoyed gardening, watching his vegetables grow and caring for his birds and dogs. He loved watching the Atlanta Braves and Alabama "Roll Tide" football, and spending time with family and his great niece and nephew.
He graduated from Windsor Academy in 1977 and The University of Alabama in 1981 with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. After graduating, he joined Macy's as a buyer for children's clothing and resided in Atlanta. Derek returned to Macon and continued serving his community as a Social Worker at the Rainbow Center and Daybreak for the homeless. He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church and served in many ministries including teaching Children's Sunday School and cooking for Haitian Hope, Weekend Lunch to Feed the Homeless, youth and all other church gatherings.
