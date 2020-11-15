Derick WingfieldJanuary 18, 1969 - November 9, 2020Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Derick Lamar Wingfield. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Community Church of God located at 5555 Bethesda Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Jason McClendon will officiate. He was educated in the Dougherty County Public School System and attended Albany State University.Derick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Silas and Lula Wade Williams, Paul and Florence Johnson Wingfield. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife of 28 years, Geisel; three loving children, Derian, Mark, & Seth; one precious granddaughter, Gabriella; parents, Randolph & Shirley Wingfield; Siblings, William (Shinnia), Caprina (Clifford), Silasia, Johnny, John, Cheryl (Tim), Sherry & Maryann; his in-laws, Prince and Joyce Teal, Rodney (Monica) and a host of other relatives & friends. You may visit Richard Robinson R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Facebook for live streaming. The family is requesting everyone who attends to wear a face mask and follow CDC Guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.