DeRoderick Ridley
June 10, 1996 - June 1, 2019
Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. DeRoderick Ridley. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St John Baptist Church located at 910 Key St, Macon, GA 31204. Pastor Willie Pitts will officiate. Interment services will follow at Cherry Blossom Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019