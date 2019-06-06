DeRoderick Ridley (1996 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss. I pray that you continue to trust God..."
    - Barbara Dixon
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St John Baptist Church
910 Key St
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DeRoderick Ridley
June 10, 1996 - June 1, 2019
Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. DeRoderick Ridley. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St John Baptist Church located at 910 Key St, Macon, GA 31204. Pastor Willie Pitts will officiate. Interment services will follow at Cherry Blossom Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for DeRoderick Ridley
logo
Published in The Telegraph on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.