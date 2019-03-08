Derrell Lewis Sams
|
August 27, 1953 - March 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Derrell Lewis Sams, 65, of Macon, passed away on March 06, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Cemetery. Elder Bill Torrance will officiate.
Derrell was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Tucker Sams and Nettie Etta Walton Sams.
He is preceded in death by his brother and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Elaine Sams, their three children, Allen Ray Sams, Amanda Elaine Brooks (Ben), Tiffany Yvonne Sams, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019