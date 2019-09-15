Derria Ann "Memaw" Davis
Sept. 7, 1940 - Sept. 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Derria Ann "Memaw" Davis, 79, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held, Monday, September 16, at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park with Brother Cory Maurer and Brother Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Mrs. Davis' memory to United Community Church, 2411 Heath Rd., Macon, 31206.
Born in Macon, Georgia, Mrs. Davis attended A.L. Miller High School and later worked in the home, tending to her growing family. She was a member of United Community Church and a faithful member of Brother Earl's Sunday School Class. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Fogarty, and by her husband of 59 years, Henry Jackson Davis.
Mrs. Davis will be missed and her memory forever cherished by her daughters, Teresa Phillips (Al) and Janet Mines (Patrick); sons, Jay Davis and James Davis (Kim); grandchildren, Amanda Mertz (Shawn), Andrea Garner (Alex), Adam Mines, Rebecca Suddeth (Nate), Tyler Davis (Annie), Madeline Davis and Conner Davis; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Frank Hutcheson (Louise), Jack Hutcheson (Jackie), Billy Hutcheson, Morris Hutcheson; long-time friend, Sharon Cowart; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
