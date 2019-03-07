Derrick Finney
February 27, 1966 - March 4, 2019
Juliette, GA- Funeral services for Mr. Derrick Allen Finney, 53, will be Friday, March 8th, time 12:00 Noon at St. Paul AME Church, 150 East Redding Road, Juliette. Burial Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
View the online memorial for Derrick Finney
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019