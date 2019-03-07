Derrick Finney (1966 - 2019)
Derrick Finney
February 27, 1966 - March 4, 2019
Juliette, GA- Funeral services for Mr. Derrick Allen Finney, 53, will be Friday, March 8th, time 12:00 Noon at St. Paul AME Church, 150 East Redding Road, Juliette. Burial Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
