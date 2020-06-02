Derrick Howard
December 21, 1970 - May 29, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
View the online memorial for Derrick Howard
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.