Derrick Lee Stephens
March 13, 1958 - November 4, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Mr. Derrick Lee Stephens, 62, of Byron, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, at 11:00 AM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family held a visitation on Thursday, November 5, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For those unable to attend, the graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home-Macon page.
Mr. Stephens was born on March 13, 1958, in Macon, Georgia. In his free time, he loved to hunt, as well as collect coins, guns, knives, and swords.
Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Stephens.
Mr. Stephens is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra Pearce Stephens; daughter, Brandi Williams; son, Todd Stephens (Myranda); mother; Mary Oxford Stephens; step-daughter, Erin Collins (Jeramie); step-son, Travis Prater (Jenny); seventeen grandchildren; sister, Desiree Murray (Mike); and numerous extended family members.
