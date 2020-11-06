1/1
Derrick Lee Stephens
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derrick Lee Stephens
March 13, 1958 - November 4, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Mr. Derrick Lee Stephens, 62, of Byron, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, at 11:00 AM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family held a visitation on Thursday, November 5, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For those unable to attend, the graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook at FairHaven Funeral Home-Macon page.
Mr. Stephens was born on March 13, 1958, in Macon, Georgia. In his free time, he loved to hunt, as well as collect coins, guns, knives, and swords.
Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Stephens.
Mr. Stephens is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra Pearce Stephens; daughter, Brandi Williams; son, Todd Stephens (Myranda); mother; Mary Oxford Stephens; step-daughter, Erin Collins (Jeramie); step-son, Travis Prater (Jenny); seventeen grandchildren; sister, Desiree Murray (Mike); and numerous extended family members.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Derrick Lee Stephens



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved