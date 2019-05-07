Desiree Arnold Phillips Sledge
September 10, 1962 - April 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral Services for Desiree Arnold Phillips Sledge will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home, 536 New St.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Desiree Arnold, loving mother of three, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Macon, Georgia. She was 56 years old.
Desiree was born in Belize City, Belize and was raised and schooled in Mango Creek. As a child she loved education and was known for protecting others and standing firm and being outspoken in her beliefs. In Macon she worked as a court bailiff and teacher of Spanish and Political Science.
Desiree is survived by countless family members spanning across Belize, England and the U.S.A. including daughters, Tameka, Tanya and Alexcia (her AT&T as she called them); granddaughter, Naomi; siblings, Pamela, Jennifer, Rose, Carolyn, Essbella, Joan, Karl, Roland and Albert. She leaves lots of family, friends, students and colleagues.
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019