Dessaw Eugene Bennett
July 3, 1952 - March 2, 2020
Whitesburg, GA- Dessaw Eugene Bennett, 67, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Gene Bennett was born in Macon, Georgia on July 3, 1952. He attended Northside High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War; by his count, it was rough being a soldier, but he left there having received two medals and a true appreciation of the people. Following Gene's military career, he worked as a millwright and eventually retired from Custom Building Products. He had a funny personality and was very good with his hands. Gene loved working on old cars and machines. He also loved the outdoors and walking in the woods, but did not care to hunt as he loved wildlife so much.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dessaw Bennett; and his brother, John Timothy Bennett.
Gene is survived by his mother, Virginia Bennett of Fort Valley; siblings, Donna Bennett of Warner Robins, and Duard, Julia, and Ann Bennett, all of Fort Valley; and his beloved dog, Sadie.
Visitation was on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service immediately followed at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Marty Watson officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Gene to the Happy Hour Service Center, 202 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020