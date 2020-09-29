1/1
Dessie Lockett
1936 - 2020
Dessie Lockett
February 25, 1936 - September 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- A graveside service for Mrs. Dessie Rozier Lockett will be held Tuesday Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery ( 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314). She leaves to cherish her memoires to her two sisters, Hennie R. Patten and Betty R. Mcgee; one step sister, Shirley Jones; two brothers: Dave Rozier and Johnny Rozier; sister-in-law Dorothy Rozier; Goddaughter Monica Polite and other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Dessie Lockett


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
