Dessie Lockett
February 25, 1936 - September 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- A graveside service for Mrs. Dessie Rozier Lockett will be held Tuesday Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery ( 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314). She leaves to cherish her memoires to her two sisters, Hennie R. Patten and Betty R. Mcgee; one step sister, Shirley Jones; two brothers: Dave Rozier and Johnny Rozier; sister-in-law Dorothy Rozier; Goddaughter Monica Polite and other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary View the online memorial for Dessie Lockett