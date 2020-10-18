Destiny Jalisa JonesSeptember 2, 2000 - October 14, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Miss Destiny Jalisa Jones. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Robert L. Wilder will officiate. She leaves to cherish her loving & fun memories her parents, Cedrick & Tiffany Jones; grandparents, Lisa & Larry Bryant, Kennedy & Jackie Jones & Cynthia Dugger; siblings, DeKevious Ellis, Cedrick Jr., DeMarko, Tyrese, Deneisha & Tymesha Jones and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.