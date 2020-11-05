Deute Darwan Smith
February 18, 1977 - October 30, 2020
Perry, GA- Services for Mr. Deute (Deonta) Darwan Smith will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Home with burial at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Deute was a U.S. Army Veteran and was employed at Graphic Packaging International.
Survivors: wife, Anna Smith; mother, Daisy B. Durham; father, Clarence Smith; brother, Reginald Young.
All attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Hutchings Service. View the online memorial for Deute Darwan Smith