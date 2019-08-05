Devan "Dev" Hardin
June 4, 2001 - August 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Devan "Dev" Hardin, 18, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Hart's at the Cupola. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church at the Cupola with Dr. Charles Michael Blizzard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church at the Cupola, PO Box 26489, Macon, GA 31221; or The Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, https://www.navicenthealth.org/donate-to-children
Devan was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church at the Cupola. He loved singing and playing the guitar. He also loved painting and drawing, fishing, walking in the woods, and spending time with his family. Devan was predeceased by his grandfather, Larry Cooper, Sr.
Devan is survived by his mother, Tracy Petroff of Macon; three sisters, Sheree Keadle, Morgan Keadle, and Kaylyn Hardin, all of Macon; brother, Ryan Cooper of Gray; and grandmother, Kate Cooper of Macon. He will be missed by many more family members and close friends.
